Blue figures of children fill a field for April awareness

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A collection of blue kid figures can be seen in the field along Losey Boulevard and Weston.

It's purpose, to promote awareness for April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Staff and volunteers of the Family and Children's Center put the display in place.

"The blue kids are to remind folks of all the children that have been abused this past year," said Jamie Korn, Director of Development for the Family and Children's Center. "One of the things people don't realize is during this difficult time, 'safer at home' has not meant safer at home for some children and for victims of domestic violence. They're just not able to be seen or heard."

While the past year has been very challenging, Korn added that the center was still able to help those in need.

"We have still been present for the most vulnerable people that need us the most. We have not closed our doors," Korn said.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is a nationally recognized event. Each year it strives to promote education, awareness and prevention activities.