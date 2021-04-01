Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers’ efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic. New York police say the attacker yelled racial slurs and told the woman, “You don’t belong here!” A video of the attack quickly drew millions of views along with widespread condemnation, not just for its heinous nature but because of the seemingly indifferent bystanders. From coast-to-coast, Asian American groups were already doing more than digital activism, including patrolling, escorting and chaperoning in Asian communities. Now, those activities are only increasing.