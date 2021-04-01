Calm today, milder weather coming

Winds subside…

After chilly morning lows ranging from the single digits to the lower 20s, afternoon highs rebounded into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lighter winds eased the chill a bit for the day, and sunshine made Thursday reasonably pleasant.

Chilly this evening…

Temperatures will drop into the teens to lower 20s tonight, but hey will begin to steady out as southerly winds begin to kick in later tonight and into Friday. Friday’s highs will rebound into the 50s.

Warmer weather returns by the weekend…

Readings will return to the middle 60s to middle 70s for the weekend into early next week! A weather pattern change will also bring chances of showers and t-storms for next week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden