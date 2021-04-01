Candidate for Holmen School Board says pandemic learning gap is her top focus

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the candidates running for an open seat on the Holmen school board says, thanks to months of virtual schooling, kids are battling a large learning gap.

If elected, reversing that gap would be a top priority for Jennifer Westlie.

"We need to get our arms around that. We need to get our arms around the students that fell incredibly behind in their academics this past year," said Westlie. "We need to make sure that their benchmarks get caught up. We need to do everything we can, whether it's jam-packing the summer school schedule, extra assistance, tutoring, anything to get help get these kids to get caught back up to where they should be."

Westlie said there is also ground to be made up socially and emotionally, as many students missed big social milestones and opportunities to interact.

Westlie also acknowledged that Holmen is a fast-growing district and she wants to see the board explore funding sources outside of referendums that can put pressure on the taxpayers. Win or lose, she added that campaigning has been a fun experience. "At the end of the day if I don't get seated on the board I'm still coming out a winner because of all of the great connections I've made."

Westlie describes herself as an involved community advocate and service leader. She was a 2001 graduate of Holmen High School and lives in Holmen with her husband. Together, they own a home building and construction company and have two children who are enrolled in the Holmen district.



There are four candidates running for two open seats on the Holmen school board. Each seat carries a 3-year term. WXOW News 19 has extended an interview invitation to each candidate.

The election is April 6. Visit myvote.wi.gov to find your polling location and check your voter registration status.