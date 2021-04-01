Cashton with a powerful offensive performance over Riverdale

CASHTON, Wis.(WXOW)- Cashton hosting Riverdale in an afternoon matchup.

In the second quarter, Connor O'Neil gets the handoff and takes it straight into the endzone. Cashton up 12-0.

Later Brett Hemmersbach gets the handoff from his brother Brady. Brett finds the opening and takes it to the endzone. Cashton stays strong.

Near the end of the third quarter, Connor O'Neil would again get the handoff and he takes it down the field. O'Neil would have 234 rushing yards on the day.

Cashton wins big in this matchup 44-6. They would also have a big rushing game with 467 rushing yards.