Colombia midfielder Viafara gets 11 years on US drug charge

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a former midfielder for Colombia’s national soccer team has been sentenced in a Texas courtroom to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking. Jhon Viafara was sentenced during a hearing in federal court in Sherman, Texas, on Wednesday. The 42-year-old Viafara, a native of Robles, Colombia, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to import 5 kilograms or more of cocaine into the United States. He had been extradited to the U.S. in January 2020. Viafara played for 10 clubs during his career, including Premier League sides Portsmouth and Southampton.