Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities say they have detained the so-called fake German heiress Anna Sorokin as she awaits deportation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Thursday that Sorokin has been in custody since March 25. The con artist remained in New Jersey’s Bergen County Jail days after she was scheduled to be returned to her native Germany. The delay could mean the one-time darling of the Big Apple social scene is challenging her deportation. Sorokin was released from prison in February after serving more than three years behind bars for defrauding New York banks and hotels. Her attorney declined to comment.