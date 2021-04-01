Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former teacher has been convicted of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 52-year-old Mark William Ackett pleaded guilty Thursday in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism. He faces the possibility of life in prison at his May 10 sentencing. Ackett taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School. Investigators say a 17-year-old student was changing clothes in a dressing area inside a fashion design classroom in September 2018 when she noticed a box on a shelf with a light coming from it.