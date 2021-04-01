G-E-T dominates Kingdom Prep, 50-6

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) - G-E-T hosted Kingdom Prep on Thursday night football action in surprisingly cold, Spring football weather.

The 50 points scored by G-E-T? Those were all scored in the first half. Several fumble recoveries near the red zone helped the Red Hawks send a message early on.

G-E-T improves to 2-0 with this 50-6 win.

G-E-T's Brady Seiling had 93 rushing yards, on 5 attempts, with 3 rushing touchdowns, and 1 defensive touchdown following a blocked punt.