Great Rivers United Way asking for help with getting books to young children

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A new initiative aims to get books into the hands of young children this summer.

The goal for the Bucks for Books campaign organized by the Great Rivers United Way is to supply books to 860 local 4K students before the summer break.

“Our goal is to expose kids to books at an early age,” said Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director of Great Rivers United Way in a statement. “Studies have shown the kids who have had an adult reading to them are likely to enter kindergarten knowing more words, being better able to think about cause and effect and are more able to show empathy for others, when compared to students who have not had much experience with books and reading.”

GRUW said that they are looking for $1,600 from the community to help with the $2,600 campaign. A $1,000 grant from the Rotary Works Foundation has covered some of the costs.

A donation page was set up by GRUW. Find it here.

There are several schools that will receive books. They are a part of GRUW's Read to Success program which tutors third grade readers. Schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Tomah, Arcadia, La Farge, and Caledonia are in the program.

Through the schools, GRUW said they'll use those relationships with Scholastic book company to buy books for the children.

The campaign runs April 5 through April 23.