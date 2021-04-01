Harris to move into official VP residence next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than two months of living in temporary housing, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon move into her official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington. Harris’ spokesperson tweeted that the move will happen next week, but did not give an exact date. Harris and husband Doug Emhoff have been living temporarily at Blair House, across the street from the White House, while repairs were made to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the official residence on Massachusetts Avenue. Chimney liners were also replaced and some hardwood floors were refurbished.