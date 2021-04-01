Holmen school board candidate says her teaching experience gives her edge in race

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Holmen School Board in Tuesday's election.

One of the candidates is Amber Hackman. She has a background in teaching, which she says gives her a unique perspective.

"I feel like that really does give me an edge as far as understanding schools and how schools work and what staff and teachers need as well as what parents and community members need because I am both," said Hackman.

She also said a top priority for her is helping children catch up after learning virtually due to the pandemic.