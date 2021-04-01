In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage

ROME (AP) — Italy’s spy thriller has taken a more mundane turn with indications that the Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia was desperate for extra money. His wife told Corriere della Sera newspaper he was struggling to pay his mortgage and support his four children. Walter Biot, an Italian Navy frigate captain working at the Defense Ministry, was being held at a Rome prison after his arrest Tuesday. During a preliminary interrogation Thursday, he exercised his right to not answer prosecutors’ questions or make a statement. Biot was arrested on espionage charges after he was allegedly caught passing a pen drive of classified documents, including on NATO operations, to a Russian Embassy official for 5,000 euros ($5,900).