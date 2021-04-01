La Crosse MTU and Xcel Energy team up to provide electric buses for city

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse MTU and Xcel Energy are teaming up to provide electric buses for the city.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes visited the city's transit center on Isle La Plume on Thursday morning to express his support for the project.

"It's so important because people need to be connected. People need to be connected to work. People need to be connected to recreation and if we can provide folks with the opportunity to get from point A to point B without having to own a car," said Barnes.

He explained that many people are gravitating to an area that owning cars are less of a necessity so providing the bus service is crucial. He said making it electric and environmentally friendly is fantastic and it will be a great addition to the city.

The city expects to have the buses on the streets for use by the fall.