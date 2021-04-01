Man charged with murder in North Carolina road rage shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with first-degree murder in a road rage shooting last week that left a Pennsylvania woman dead. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Dejywan Floyd of Lumberton was arrested early Thursday at an apartment complex. Floyd is charged in the fatal shooting of Julie Eberly of Manheim, Pennsylvania. The arrest comes a week after Eberly was killed when shots were fired from a car on Interstate 95, just north of Lumberton, as Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach. Ryan Eberly was not injured.