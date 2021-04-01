Minnesota Update: 30 percent of state residents have the first dose of vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --More than 30 percent of the state's population have now had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Thursday update.

MDH said 1,682,545 people, or 30.2 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The figures show 1,057,848 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 19 percent of the state's population.

MDH figures from Thursday show that 39.9 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 26.1 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 91 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 36.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 19.7 percent have completed the vaccine series. More than 83 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Tuesday update, DHS said there were 12 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,860 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,280 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 2,140 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County six new cases. Fillmore County reported three more. Houston County saw one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 521,667 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,295 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 30,113 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 500,351 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 42,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,253,622. The Department reported that about 3,703,686 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,404 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,635 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.