Monroe County urging people to continue to wear face masks

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the Monroe County Health Department said Thursday that they are still recommending people wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tiffany Geisler, RN, the Director and Health Officer for Monroe County, said in a statement that while they do know the governor's mask mandate was overturned in court, they see face coverings as one of the most important tools available in the fight against the virus.

She said that they're continuing to see cases of COVID-19 and variants in Wisconsin. Their goal is to slow the spread and try to protect as many individuals, especially ones at high risk, from contracting the virus or possibly dying from it.

The health department said people should continue to use safe practices including wearing face coverings, good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and keeping your social circle small.

They also urge people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Monroe County has seen 4,344 confirmed cases of the virus and 31 deaths.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here