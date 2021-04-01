New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A private Christian camp in northern New Mexico says it won’t be sheltering immigrant children for the foreseeable future. A spokesman for the camp’s parent company says the federal government is putting a pause on contract negotiations to house up to 2,400 migrants. The camp had been looking for volunteers and staff to help host children from the U.S.-Mexico border as federal holding facilities become more crowded. The crowding is part of the latest uptick in unauthorized border crossings in which thousands of children and families have been arriving at the border.