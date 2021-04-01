New York troopers phasing in body cameras over this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some New York state troopers will begin wearing body cameras on patrol. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that body-worn cameras will be introduced to Troop G in the Albany area this month and expand on a rolling basis with statewide deployment expected by the end of the year. The rollout of 3,000 cameras at a cost of over $7 million a year is the result of a law signed in June. An Associated Press survey in 2019 found New York State Police were the largest primary state law enforcement agency not equipped with body or dashboard cameras at that time.