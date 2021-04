La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Nick Kent scored three touchdowns to lead Sparta to a 35-0 win over Logan in a Thursday afternoon showdown at Swanson Field.

Carson Kelsey also had a touchdown for Sparta.

The Spartans bouncing back from a heart-breaking 46-38 loss to G-E-T in their season opener.

The Spartans are 1-1 while Logan falls to 0-2.