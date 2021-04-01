Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown

Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedownUpdated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s violent struggle with three police officers trying to arrest him included Floyd’s panicky cries of “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” and “I’m claustrophobic!” as the officers tried to push Floyd into the back of a police SUV.
Moments later, he thanked officers as they gave up, but then was taken to the ground and pinned, with the officers talking calmly about whether Floyd might be on drugs.
The sequence played out for jurors Wednesday in now-fired white Officer Derek Chauvin's trial through body-camera video.
The video captured the roughly 20 minutes from when officers were called to a corner market to when Floyd, who was Black, was loaded into an ambulance.
