Ohio AG to probe allegations against Columbus Zoo ex-execs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top law enforcer placed one of the nation’s largest zoos under investigation Thursday after a newspaper reported misuse of assets by two top executives who later resigned. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s review was prompted by a Columbus Dispatch investigation that uncovered that the then-president and CEO of the nonprofit Columbus Zoo and Aquarium the then-chief financial officer allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo and sought tickets for family members to zoo entertainment events. Both resigned Monday. An email to the zoo seeking comment was not immediately returned. It has the second-largest animal population for a U.S. zoo.