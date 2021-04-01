Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one restaurant meal at a time

NEW YORK (AP) — In Miami, Oklahoma, restaurants and their customers are doing their part to ease pandemic heartache, one meal at a time. Several cafes in and around the close-knit town in the state’s northeastern corner have put up “receipt walls.” Customers pre-pay for meals, and the needy grab what they like, have a seat and refuel — judgment-free, no questions asked. The idea of providing free, pre-paid meals spread from restaurant to restaurant a few months ago and has caught on among diners. Many of the beneficiaries are homeless or have otherwise hit hard times. One diner bought 50 giveaway meals.