Populist leaders meet, seek ‘European renaissance’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has hosted talks with populist politicians from Italy and Poland as they sought to create a new right-wing political force on the European stage. The trilateral meeting brought the Polish prime minister and Italy’s right-wing party leader Matteo Salvini to Hungary’s capital of Budapest. The politicians vowed Thursday to continue their cooperation in pursuit of what Orban called a “European renaissance.” Hungary’s governing party left its group in the European Parliament two weeks ago, and is seeking alliances with other populists in Europe. While political differences between the right-wing parties could impede cooperation, Orban said they would meet again in Warsaw next month.