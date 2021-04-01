Prosecutors seek life term for would-be NYC suicide bomber

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb attached to his chest in New York City’s busiest subway station should face life in prison. They said in court papers filed Thursday that the attempted suicide bombing by Akayed Ullah in 2017 was a “premeditated and vicious” terror attack committed on behalf of Islamic State group. The government’s request comes a week after lawyers for Ullah argued in their own papers that he only deserves a mandatory 35-year prison term. Sentencing is set for April 8.