Putin critic Navalny loses weight, blames harsh prison

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has lost a substantial amount of weight in custody, his organization says. The news came Thursday, a day after Navalny called a hunger strike to protest what he calls poor medical care. A post on Navalny’s channel in the Telegram messaging app said that Navalny weighed 93 kilograms (204 pounds) when he arrived at the prison last month and now is at 85 kilograms (187 pounds). He blames the weight loss primarily on a harsh prison regime in which he is awakened eight times a night. Navalny has also complained of severe back pains and a numb leg. Prison authorities have not allowed his doctor to visit him or given him his regular medicine.