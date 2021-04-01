Rep. Oldenburg holding state budget listening sessions

Rep. Oldenburg holding state budget listening sessionsNew
LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Loren Oldenburg said Thursday he's planning on holding three listening sessions in the next few weeks regarding the state budget.
The Viroqua representative scheduled sessions to get input during the debate over the budget for the next biennium.
The sessions are:
- La Farge Office Hours
- Where: Kickapoo Valley Reserve
- South 3661 State Highway 131, La Farge, Wisconsin 54639
- When: Friday, April 9th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Gays Mills Office Hours
- Where: Gays Mills Community Commerce Center – Board Room
- 16381 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wisconsin 54631
- When: Friday, April 16th from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Hillsboro Office Hours
- Where: Hillsboro Public Library
- 819 High Avenue, Hillsboro, Wisconsin 54634
- When: Friday, April 16th from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.