Rep. Oldenburg holding state budget listening sessions

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Loren Oldenburg said Thursday he's planning on holding three listening sessions in the next few weeks regarding the state budget.

The Viroqua representative scheduled sessions to get input during the debate over the budget for the next biennium.

The sessions are:

La Farge Office Hours

Where: Kickapoo Valley Reserve

South 3661 State Highway 131, La Farge, Wisconsin 54639

When: Friday, April 9th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Gays Mills Office Hours

Where: Gays Mills Community Commerce Center – Board Room

16381 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wisconsin 54631

When: Friday, April 16th from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.