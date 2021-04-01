Skip to Content

Rep. Oldenburg holding state budget listening sessions

New
6:45 pm Political
rep loren oldenburg

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Loren Oldenburg said Thursday he's planning on holding three listening sessions in the next few weeks regarding the state budget.

RELATED: Local Republicans voice their support for use of federal stimulus funding

The Viroqua representative scheduled sessions to get input during the debate over the budget for the next biennium.

The sessions are:

  • La Farge Office Hours
  • Where: Kickapoo Valley Reserve
  • South 3661 State Highway 131, La Farge, Wisconsin  54639
  • When: Friday, April 9th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Gays Mills Office Hours
  • Where: Gays Mills Community Commerce Center – Board Room
  • 16381 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wisconsin 54631
  • When: Friday, April 16th from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Hillsboro Office Hours
  • Where: Hillsboro Public Library
  • 819 High Avenue, Hillsboro, Wisconsin 54634
  • When: Friday, April 16th from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content