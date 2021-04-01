Russia: North Korea ‘exodus’ will continue amid hardship

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country is suffering severe shortages of medicines and necessary goods amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals. In March, the last two international U.N. staffers, both with the World Food Program, reportedly left the country. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Russian embassy said that 38 foreign nationals who left North Korea have ended a two-week quarantine in China. It said fewer than 290 foreigners remain in Pyongyang.