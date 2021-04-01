Scenic Bluffs Health Center gets $1.8M grant to help with vaccinations and treatment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Scenic Bluffs Health Center is receiving $1.8 million in federal grants through the American Rescue Plan to help with expanding their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment programs.

The announcement was made by Rep. Ron Kind Thursday morning.

Funds from the plan are focused on improving vaccination access in rural and underserved communities.

“Our Community Health Centers have been on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19 and are critical to providing quality care, especially in our rural regions,” said Rep. Ron Kind in a statement from his office. “I’m glad to see the American Rescue Plan delivering the support our Community Health Centers need as they work to get shots in arms and protect Wisconsinites from this virus.”

“Scenic Bluffs has been a stalwart presence in our communities during the pandemic. From testing to treatment to now getting people vaccinated, it’s been our mission and role to provide that care and support for our communities, and we’ve done a great job,” said Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers CEO/Executive Director Mari Freiberg, MPH. “The continued recognition of this role by Rep. Kind and the federal government, and additional resources through the American Rescue Plan will allow us to continue to provide testing, treatment and the important public health work of vaccination.”

The money can be used for vaccinations, testing, and providing care to people who may be at higher risk for COVID-19. It can also go towards adding mobile units or improving physical infrastructure.

Scenic Bluffs Health Center has facilities in Cashton and Norwalk. They also provide dental services in Cashton, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Boscobel.