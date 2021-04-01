Sharks beat Wild 4-2 for 2-game series sweep

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rudolfs Balcers and Ryan Donato scored in the second period and the San Jose Sharks completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Wild with a 4-2 victory. The Sharks followed a shootout win on Monday with another strong performance against a team they are chasing in the standings. Nikolai Knyzhov also scored his first career goal and Evander Kane had an empty-netter for the Sharks. Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves. The Wild are winless in their last five road games.