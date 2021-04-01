Sprout for Kids Foundation holds “Chicken Q” to benefit local organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some cooler temperatures outside on Thursday, but things were still heating up at Pearl Street Brewery.

The Sprout for Kids Foundation hosted a Chicken Q fundraiser in the Pearl Street Brewery parking lot. Sprout for Kids is a local nonprofit that is 100% volunteer run, and raises money that goes towards different organizations and causes in the community. The proceeds from Thursday's Chicken Q benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse and The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection.

"The Boys and Girls Club is right up the road from us [at Pearl Street Brewery]. I know they've been heavily impacted [by the pandemic] and so has The Center. They've been impacted on their annual fundraising for the last year, and I wanted to help them kick start it and generate some income for them. Hopefully, the events will kick start this season and they'll be able to start their fundraising because their programs are so important," said Sprout for Kids Foundation executive director Tami Plourde.

The Sprout for Kids Foundation set a goal of selling 400 Chicken Q plates on Thursday. It runs until 7 p.m.