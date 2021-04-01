Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are backing a bill that would remove background checks and training requirements for people seeking to carry a handgun. The push comes over objections from law enforcement advocacy groups. Republican lawmakers’ support for the bill reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders’ tendency to effusively praise law enforcement at almost every turn while ignoring criticism those same officials have lodged against the legislation. Republican Gov. Bill Lee says the measure is a top priority for his administration. He says you can protect the state’s citizens and their Second Amendment rights to own guns at the same time.