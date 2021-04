La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Central boys soccer team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-1 win over Logan Thursday.

Central scored two early second half goals for the win.

Central senior Quincy Kay scored off an assist from Joseph Lee at the 10:40 mark.

Then Joseph Lee scored an unassisted goal at 13:07.

Logan Freshman Solomon Szymanski scored at 31:40