Tomah Health changes visitor restrictions

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health is making some changes to its visitor policies.

The made the announcement about the changes on Thursday.

Two support people 18 or older are now allowed in the hospital's Acute Care Department, Women's Health Department, and Obstetrics patients having an OB Ultrasound during a 24 hour period.

They're also allowing two visitors to its Hospice Touch/Live Choices Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw Street in Tomah.

Only one visitor 18 or older, is allowed in the hospital emergency and urgent care departments, Infusion Services, and Imaging Services. It also includes Rehabilitation Services which comprises Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy.