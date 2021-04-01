Train crashes in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A train partially derailed along Taiwan’s east coast, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. Media reported 350 passengers were on board. Reports said a truck fell from a cliff above and landed on the tracks, where a train emerging from a tunnel smashed into it. With much of the train still trapped in the tunnel, escaping passengers were forced to scale doors, windows and roofs to reach safety. The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge scenic area around 9 a.m. on a public holiday.