Two proclamations for La Crosse Hmong community

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Mayor Tim Kabat signed two proclamations in honor of the La Crosse Hmong community on Thursday afternoon. The event took place at the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency.

One proclamation recognized the importance and significance of the center itself, while the other honored the annual Hmong New Year celebration that has become part of La Crosse's history.

"The Hmong community is a remarkable part of our La Crosse identity," said Mayor Kabat. "La Crosse is a special place even more so because of our Hmong people and the refugees that came here over 40 years ago."

After the signing of the official proclamations, Mayor Kabat was presented with tokens of appreciation including a small gift and flower. Members of the Hmong veterans group also shared words of appreciation.

The HCCA, founded in 1982, says it's purpose is to honor the past, embrace the present and strengthen it's future. The southside building's significance began from the moment it first came to be.

"When the culture center was built, it was built not only by the Hmong community, but by all people in the city of La Crosse," said HCCA President Tony Yang. "People came together, people helped, so our partnership with the city and the people in this coulee region has been strong."

Kabat added that now more than ever, it's a time to recognize the importance of our Hmong community.

"I think it's even just more critical that we tell our La Crosse neighbors of how important our Hmong people are and to really stop the anti-Asian hate that we all heard about these past 12 months," Kabat said.