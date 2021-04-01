US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have authorized two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home tests that many experts have recommended for months. The FDA said tests made by Abbott and Quidel can now be sold without a prescription. That will allow people to test themselves repeatedly at home. Both tests were first OK’d last year but came with conditions that limited their use. Experts have long argued that the U.S. needs millions more rapid tests to help control the outbreak.