Visitor policy updated at Gundersen Behavioral Health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is changing the number of support persons that adult inpatient Behavorial Health patients can see starting on Friday.

Two support persons over the age of 16 can be seen every 24 hours according to the change.

Pediatric inpatient behavioral health patients may have up to two parents or guardians every 24 hours with the change in policy.

Gundersen said in a release announcing the change that "Support person(s) are important partners to our care teams and can help balance patients' physical and emotional needs."

Visits are limited to 30 minutes during visiting hours. They also need to be scheduled in advance by calling 608-775-3523.

Any visitors must be screened before entering at any Gundersen facility. There is also a mask requirement.

Gundersen said in the release that they generally allow two visitors at its hospital and clinic in La Crosse.