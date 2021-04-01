Westminster dog show to return to NYC in January 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Show dogs will have their day in Madison Square Garden again when the Westminster Kennel Club show returns in January after coronavirus precautions prompted a shift to the suburbs this spring. The club announced Thursday that next year’s final rounds will be held as usual at the famous arena. But they’ll be earlier than normal, on Jan. 25-26. Preliminary rounds will be at a venue to be announced and start Jan. 24, after an agility championship there on Jan. 22. Meanwhile, Westminster is preparing for a very different show this year. It will be outdoors at a riverfront estate about 25 miles (40 km) north of Manhattan in Tarrytown, without any spectators.