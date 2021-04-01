WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”

LONDON (AP) — A senior World Health Organization official says immunization campaigns against COVID-19 across Europe “unacceptably slow” and risk prolonging the pandemic. In a statement Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge said vaccines “present our best way out of this pandemic.” Still Kluge noted that to date, only 10% of Europe’s population has received one vaccine dose and that only 4% have been fully protected with two doses. He warned European governments against having “a false sense of security” for having started their immunization campaigns. WHO says there were 1.6 million new cases and nearly 24,000 virus-related deaths in its European region last week.