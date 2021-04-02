A different Augusta National await newcomers from November

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters features only six players, three of them amateurs, who have never played in the Masters. But there are 13 players who made their debut in November. Considering how different Augusta National is in the spring than the fall, they could feel like they’re starting over. There are plenty of stories about shots hit in November that wouldn’t turn out as well in firm conditions expected in April. Max Homa says players realize they’ll be playing an entirely different golf course. But he says they will be able to figure it out no matter what test Augusta National presents.