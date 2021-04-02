Annual Soak it Up! Awards recognize residents’ efforts to reduce runoff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Urban Stormwater Group is recognizing community members' efforts to reduce stormwater runoff, as the organization hosts its fourth annual Soak it Up! Awards.

According to the organization, any local business, nonprofit, and home owner focused on reducing runoff, beautifying neighborhoods, or instructing and inspiring neighbors to implement their own projects are all eligible to receive the award.

Previous project nominees range from the construction of dry creek beds and rain gardens, to native plantings that absorb water. The group encourages community members to nominate such projects in the following areas:

City of La Crescent

City of La Crosse

City of Onalaska

Town of Campbell

Town of Holland

Town of Onalaska

Town of Shelby

Village of Holmen

Village of West Salem

The La Crosse Urban Stormwater Group believes the award is a practical way the public can do their part in helping keep polluted water out of local rivers, protect drinking water sources, and make neighborhoods more inviting.

To nominate projects and learn more about how to manage runoff, visit the La Crosse Area Waters website.