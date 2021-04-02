Anti-India clashes erupt after troops kill 3 Kashmir rebels

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Anti-India clashes have erupted between government forces and residents of a village in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle in which troops killed three suspected militants. Police and residents says the gunfight erupted after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip about the presence of militants in the village. Police say two of the three slain militants had been involved in fatally shooting a policeman guarding the home of a local politician on Thursday. Residents say troops used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common anti-militancy tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir.