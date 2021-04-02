April, the giraffe that became an online star, dies

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A rural New York zoo says the giraffe that became a sensation when her 2017 pregnancy and delivery were livestreamed has been euthanized because of advancing arthritis. A statement from Animal Adventure Park’s veterinarians says 20-year-old April the giraffe started showing signs of mobility problems last summer, and veterinary imaging showed she had arthritis in her left hind leg. The vets say they tried many things to slow the disease’s progression, but it became so severe that they couldn’t control her comfort. April attracted a huge online audience as she carried her fourth calf in 2017 at the privately owned zoo in Harpursville, a village about 130 miles northwest of New York City.