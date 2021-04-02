Arcadia defeats Black River Falls, 34-14

Arcadia, Wis. (WXOW) - Arcadia hosted Black River Falls on Friday night in a unique, Coulee Conference matchup.

Arcadia looked dominant in the first half and would command a 20-point lead at halftime. Black River Falls would be able to keep the margin the same, but was not able to chip away. Arcadia defeats B-R-F, 34-14.

Arcadia's Updike had 78 yards passing, Evan Pauly with 4 catches and 67 yards, while Joseph Rivera had 92 rushing yards.

Arcadia improves to 2-0.