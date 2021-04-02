Area Catholics celebrate Good Friday Mass

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Area Catholics gathered in person to commemorate Good Friday to remember the day Jesus was crucified.

Catholics in Onalaska celebrated the Good Friday Mass at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.

Today's mass reflected on the pain and suffering Jesus endured during his crucifixion. Most Catholics consider today Christ's triumph moment over death that would ultimately lead to his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The mass included social distancing and mask wearing for all in attendance.



