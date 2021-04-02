Area Christians celebrate Good Friday with a prayer walk

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- With many celebrating Holy Week this weekend, area Christians remembered the life of Jesus through different community events.

One event Christians participated in was a Good Friday walk to reenact the Christian Pilgrims' walk on the Way of the Golgatha in Jerusalem. The event also recalled the events of Good Friday and Easter weekend.

Individuals along with Rev. Patrick P. Augustine met at the La Crosse Public Library for a prayer walk to Cameron Park. The walk was lead by Rev. Patrick P. Augustine, who carried a cross the entire walk to symbolize the cross that Jesus carried on the journey to his crucifixion.