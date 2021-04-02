Biden affirms support for Ukraine in first call to leader

President Joe Biden has underscored U.S. support for Ukraine in his first call to that country’s leader. Biden’s call Friday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy follows reports of Russian troop movements on Ukraine’s eastern border. The White House says Biden assured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of “unwavering” support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory in the face of what the U.S. called “Russia’s ongoing aggression.” The United States and Ukraine say Russia is escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. Russia denies having a military presence there.