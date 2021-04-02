Body of second canoeist recovered from Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Crews have ended their search on Lake Winnebago after recovering the second of two victims thrown into the water when their canoe capsized in rough conditions. Michael Gohde’s body was recovered Thursday afternoon about 150 yards from where the body of his friend, Dakota Goldapske was pulled from the lake Wednesday. The two men, both 21 and graduates of Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, went out on the lake Monday night and called for help after experiencing rough waters about a mile from shore near Fond du Lac.