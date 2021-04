LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at Alter Metal Recycling in the northside industrial park in La Crosse.

The business is at 2410 Hauser St.

Clouds of dark black smoke were visible in the area.

The area around the business is blocked off at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

We'll update this story as more information is released by the La Crosse Fire Department.